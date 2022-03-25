TUPELO – In just a few days, Reed's will open its newest set of doors.
The 117-year-old department store is scheduled to open in the former Golf 1st location on Mississippi Drive near The Mall at Barnes Crossing. Since 1990 Reed's has had a location inside the Mall but the new standalone location will offer more convenient access and expanded curbside delivery.
The mall store will close next Thursday and the new store should open Saturday.
Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
Reed's enjoyed a 32-year relationship with them that company CEO Jack Reed Jr. said benefitted both parties. But with the expiration of the lease and an opportunity to set its own course, Reed made the decision, albeit a difficult one.
"It has nothing to do with getting out of mall as it is to get a home of our own that we can paddle our own canoe,” he said. "We describe ourselves in the Barnes Crossing District and we need the mall to be successful. We need people to get past us to get to the mall and to get past us leaving the mall. We have a great relationship with (mall manager) Jeff Snyder and hopefully we'll continue to prove to be mutually beneficial partners. We're not in any being negative – it's just a great opportunity for us."