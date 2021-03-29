TUPELO • Reed’s department store will open a new location next April, just in time to mark its 117th year.
Company CEO Jack Reed Jr. said the iconic department store recently purchased the former Golf 1st store location on Mississippi Drive in Tupelo, behind the former home of Pier 1.
The opening of the new Reed’s location also means the store currently located inside The Mall at Barnes Crossing will shutter. Reed’s said the decision to close that location, which opened more than three decades ago, was a difficult one to make given the good relationship the retailer has had with the mall over the years.
“We have a full year until our lease expires at the mall on April 1, 2022,” Reed said. “We’re 100% committed to having a great last year at the mall. We’ve been there for 31 years, and we were the first local retailer to open inside.”
Reed said the decision to open inside the mall in the first place was just as difficult as the decision to leave the location.
“We knew then it was going to be big, and it either it could be a threat or it could be an opportunity,” he said of opening inside the mall. “We knew we’d have 100 new competitors in one day ... It was the right decision then to open, and it was a good move for us.”
Even after opening its mall location, Reed’s maintained its downtown store. Both locations have served its customers and the company well.
According to Reed, having a standalone building, with its own hours, more convenient access and expanded curbside delivery, was an opportunity too good to let pass.
“Last year was difficult with COVID, and one thing that brought us to this decision was that we realized we weren’t fully capable of steering our own ship as exactly as we liked to,” Reed said. “We were necessarily locked in with the mall ownership, which is now one of the largest mall owners in the world. We also didn’t have much by way of curbside service with only a back door and no outside access.”
That perfect storm pushed Reed to explore his options.
Despite the change in locations, Reed was quick to praise mall management over the years, especially his relationship with mall general manager Jeff Snyder.
“Throughout all this time, Jeff, has been A-plus ... he’s been an excellent mall manager, a friend, a partner • {/strong}he’s bent over backwards to represent our point of view to mall ownership over the years,” Reed said. “Our leaving a year from now has nothing to do with any dissatisfaction with him. It’s quite the opposite. We believe the Barnes Crossing area is an important part of town and remains that way, and opening a free-standing store keeps us in the area and also gives us the flexibility we need.”
The new location will cover about 6,500 square feet, about 3,700 square feet smaller than the mall location.