TUPELO • Northeast Mississippi's unemployment rate dropped to 4.0% in September, a two-year low, but employers say finding and keeping workers is still a challenge.
According to preliminary figures provided by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, the 16-county region had a labor force – the number of people working or actively looking for a job – of 228,420 last month. A little more than 9,000 of them were unemployed.
Union County had the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 3.3%, followed by Lafayette at 3.4%. Union had the second-lowest statewide, Lafayette third-lowest. Pontotoc County was seventh-lowest statewide at 3.7%, while Tippah was tied for eighth-lowest at 3.8%. Just out of the top 10 were Itawamba and Lee counties, both at 3.9%.
The state jobless rate was 4.7%, compared to 5.9% in August and 7.0% a year ago. The national jobless rate was 4.6% versus 5.3% the month prior and 7.7% last September.
Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the economy, the region's jobless rate was at 6.8%. The labor force was well below 200,000 as many businesses were forced to close or had reduce hours and trim staff.
The economy has improved from the steep drop-off of a year ago, but inflationary pressures are starting to take their toll on businesses and consumers alike. And while jobs are plentiful, many employers who had difficulty with staffing issues last year are finding it even tougher this year.
Recently, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that 4.3 million Americans, or 2.9% of the entire workforce, quit their jobs in August.
Joe Vance, human resources director for Southern Furniture Industries in Pontotoc, oversees a workforce totaling 2,200 employees scattered across nine facilities. He said recruiting and retaining employees is as difficult as it has ever been.
"There's a high turnover rate, and the highest percentage comes during the first 90 days," he said. "From 90 to 180 there's a significant drop-off, and if you can keep them for six months, you're chances are much better at keeping them. The challenge is that you don't usually know why they left because they don't make themselves available for exit interviews."
Economists point to a range of factors that are likely keeping people from returning to the workforce. Many Americans in public-facing jobs still fear contracting COVID-19, for example. Some families lack child care. Others are holding out for better jobs and/or better pay.
Yet the number of first-time unemployment claims has dropped by nearly two-thirds from a year ago in Mississippi. In addition, the number of total claims in September, at just under 50,000 statewide, pales in comparison to the more than 342,000 active claims a year ago.