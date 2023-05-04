TUPELO – Kevin Chapman has been named president of Renasant Corp. and its subsidiary, Renasant Bank.
Chapman, who has been chief operating officer since 2018, will keep that role as well.
Mitch Waycaster, Renasant's CEO since 2018 and president since 2016, will continue as CEO. He also was named executive vice chairman.
Chapman was chief financial officer from October 2011 until he was named COO in May 2018. He joined Renasant in 2005 and has served as chief strategy officer and corporate accounting officer.
In his role as president, Chapman will continue to be responsible for corporate strategy and the day-to-day operations for the company and bank. He also has been a director of the bank since 2018.
"Kevin has done an outstanding job since becoming our chief pperating officer in 2018," said Renasant Executive Chairman E. Robinson McGraw and Waycaster in a joint statement. "We are confident that his ability, knowledge and proven leadership skills enable him to take on the responsibilities of president and continue to lead our company on a successful path ...
"We believe Renasant will continue to thrive under Kevin’s guidance, and we are proud to have such capable hands at the bank’s helm."
Renasant has assets of about $17.5 billion and operates 196 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending nationwide.
