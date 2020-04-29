TUPELO – Renasant Corp. on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2 million, or 4 cents per share. Last year, the Tupelo-based bank earned $45.1 million, or 77 cents per share.
Earnings for the quarter, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.
"Our results for this quarter were heavily impacted by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients, employees and communities, which primarily occurred in the final three weeks of the quarter, as well as our adoption of the new CECL accounting standard," said Renasant Chairman E. Robinson McGraw. "Demonstrating the quality and dedication of Renasant's team members, employees across our footprint responded quickly and selflessly to the needs of our constituents by providing the service and liquidity necessary to weather this global crisis. Looking through the impact of COVID-19 and the adoption of CECL, we had a solid first quarter, and we remain well positioned to continue supporting each of our stakeholders as we navigate the current operating environment."
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.
The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $167.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $144.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.7 million.
"Our net income included $2.2 million and after-tax expense specifically attributable to the pandemic, these expenses reduced our diluted EPS by 4 cents," McGraw said
Total assets were $13.90 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $12.9 billion a year ago. Total loans were $9.77 billion, compared to $9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019
Total deposits increased to $10.41 billion, up from $10.27 billion at year earlier. Non-interest bearing deposits increased to $2.64 billion, or 25.37% of total deposits, up from $2.36 billion, or 23.46% of total deposits.
Net interest income was $106.6 million, compared to $113.1 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $37.6 million, as compared to $35.9 million for the year-ago first quarter. Mortgage banking income for the quarter was $15.5 million, versus $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. The income generated from mortgage production during the first quarter of 2020, which approximated $1.9 billion, was partially offset by a negative MSR valuation adjustment.
Noninterest expense rose to $115 million from $88.8 million a year ago.
Renasant recorded a provision for credit losses of $26.4 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses recorded during the first quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million with net charge-offs of $691,000, or 0.03% of average loans held for sale on an annualized basis