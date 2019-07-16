TUPELO • Renasant Bank has rolled out The Nest, a new financial and economic empowerment program for women. The initiative will feature education and information sessions in cities where Renasant Bank is located.
“The program is aimed at helping women business owners and operators build healthy financial foundations for themselves and their families,” said Tracey Morant Adams, senior executive vice president. “With women accounting for a significant number of new business starts in the U.S. and serving as the primary breadwinners in their families, The Nest will be a platform for more earnest discussions among women about money. Our goal is to provide information and support so that women are savvy about financial matters.”
The Nest recently featured Renasant wealth strategist Anne Bethea and attorney Ida Tyree-Hyche to discuss the importance of insurance and planning for retirement for women, no matter their age or income.
“Knowledge is the foundation for sound decision-making. The Nest will be a platform for information-sharing and networking among women who want their businesses and families to grow and thrive,” Morant Adams said.
This program is part of both Rise with Renasant, the bank’s new women’s leadership initiative, and Renasant Roots, the bank’s community empowerment program.
For more information about The Nest, contact Tracey Morant Adams at TAdams@renasant.com.