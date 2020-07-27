TUPELO – A veteran banker has been named Renasant Corp.'s executive vice president and chief financial officer.
James C. Mabry IV will join the company Aug. 1, and will oversee Renasant's mergers and acquisition activities and its investor relations.
He replaces Kevin D. Chapman, who has been serving in an interim role as CFO while also serving as chief operating officer since May 2018. Chapman remains COO and will continue to oversee the Renasant's strategic planning.
"Jim Mabry brings a wealth of talents and expertise to our company," said Renasant President and CEO Mitch Waycaster. "He worked closely with us as we grew the company in the early 2000s, and his financial experience, knowledge of our markets and familiarity with our company, makes him a great addition to the Renasant family. We're excited to add Jim to our already strong leadership team and look forward to his contributions to our company as we continue to grow throughout the southeast."
Waycaster added, "We also look forward to Kevin Chapman expanding his role and strategic leadership as chief operating officer. Under his leadership ... the company has made great strides in refining and enhancing our internal and customer-facing experiences."
Mabry has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. He formerly served as an executive Vice President with South State Corporation and prior to that role he served as managing director leading M&A, strategic advisory and capital markets services for banking companies with Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, a Stifel Company. He began his career with KBW in New York in 1983. Mabry received his Bachelor of Arts from UNC Charlotte and MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler.
"As a growing $15 billion financial services company, we believe Jim is the right person to help us continue to successfully navigate the environment and execute on our strategic plan," said Chapman. "Jim brings great leadership, an extensive background and a passion for mentoring to head Renasant's talented finance team."