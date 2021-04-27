TUPELO • Renasant Corp. on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $57.9 million, or $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 85 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.
Last year, Renasant's first quarter brought in net income of $2 million, or 4 cents per share.
Revenue for the first quarter of this year was $202.8 million. Its revenue net of interest expense was $190.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.3 million.
Renasant shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $42.54, a climb of 68% in the last 12 months.
"Our first quarter results are a good start to the year and speak to the talent of the Renasant team,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We saw a significant increase in our deposits, particularly noninterest-bearing deposits, and achieved net loan growth when excluding PPP loans, while our asset quality metrics remained stable. As pandemic-related restrictions continue to be relaxed and business activity appears to be accelerating throughout our region, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities. As we move forward, we will continue to emphasize improving operating efficiency as we build core earnings.”
Total assets were $15.62 billion at the close of the first quarter on March 31, 2021/ Total loans held for investment were $10.69 billion. Loans held for investment included $860.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Excluding PPP loans, the loan portfolio in the first quarter of 2021 grew 0.93% on an annualized basis.
Other highlights of the first quarter:
• Total deposits increased to $12.74 billion Non-interest bearing deposits increased $450.3 million to $4.14 billion, or 32.47% of total deposits.
• Net interest income was $109.6 million, compared to $106.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.
• Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $8 million, compared to $37.6 million for the first quarter of last year.
• Renasant did not record any provision for credit losses during the period, as compared to a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 in the amount of $26.4 million. Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 were $3.0 million, or 0.11% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis.