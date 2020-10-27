TUPELO • Renasant Corp. reported net income of $30 million, or 53 cents per share, for the recently completed third quarter. A year ago, the Tupelo-based holding company for Renasant Bank earned $37.4 million, or 64 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.
Revenue was $177.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.3 million.
“Our third quarter results continue to reflect the strong core earnings of our company and highlight our team members’ commitment to the core operations of the bank,” said C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and CEO.
Total assets were $14.81 billion at the end of the quarter on Sept. 30, compared to $13.40 billion at on Dec. 31, 2019, and $13 billion at the end of the third quarter last year.
Total loans held for investment were $11.08 billion at Sept. 30, 2020, as compared to $9.69 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, and $9.3 billion in last year's third quarter. Loans held for investment included $1.31 billion in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Over the course of the program, Renasant closed over 11,000 PPP loans.
Total deposits increased to $11.93 billion from $10.21 billion on Dec. 31, 2019, and from $10.29 billion in last year's third quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.21 billion to $3.76 billion, or 31.49% of total deposits, at the end of the third quarter versus $2.55 billion, or 24.99% of total deposits, at the end of last year.
Net interest income was $106.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 versus $108.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Renasant said it continued to experience margin pressure during the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates as well as changes in the mix of earning assets during the quarter due to PPP loans and the excess liquidity on the balance sheet. The net interest margin fell to 3.29% in the third quarter, compared to 3.98% a year earlier.
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $70.9 million, compared to $64.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $38 million for the third quarter of 2019.