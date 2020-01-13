TUPELO – Mitch Waycaster, the president and CEO of Renasant Bank, has been elected to a three-year term on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
The St. Louis Fed is a corporation chartered under the Federal Reserve Act and is governed by a board of directors, whose nine members provide oversight of the bank's management. Members of the board of directors of the St. Louis Fed and the boards of its three branches in Little Rock, Arkansas; Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis, Tennessee, are familiar with the economic and credit conditions of their respective regions.
"Their observations – along with the economic data and information gathered and analyzed by St. Louis Fed staff –"help ensure that conditions of Main Street America are represented in Federal Open Market Committee deliberations in Washington, D.C," according to the Fed.
Waycaster, who has spent his 40-year-career with Renasant, has held several executive positions with the bank. He was named President and Chief Operating Officer of Renasant in January 2016, and had been senior executive vice president and Chief Administrative Officer since 2007. Before being Chief Administrative Officer, Waycaster, who joined Renasant in 1979, held various leadership positions within the company and the bank, including President of Renasant Bank's Mississippi Division, Executive Vice President of Retail Banking, and Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.