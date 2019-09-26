NASHVILLE – Renasant Bank has signed on as Nashville Soccer Club's first jersey sponsor and official banking partner.
Tupelo-based Renasant will be featured on the club’s first team and academy home and away jerseys, which will be unveiled before the start of the 25th Major League Soccer campaign in 2020. In addition to the jersey sponsorship, the four-year partnership includes a strong community element as well as video content and digital activations, officials with Renasant and NSC said.
Nashville SC is Nashville’s professional soccer club and is in the midst of its second season in the USL Championship. The club will move to Major League Soccer next year.
“Securing premier sponsorship partners is a fundamental step in building a solid foundation in any major league sports team,” said Nashville SC CEO,Ian Ayre. “It’s important to find the right fit and share the right values to make it a true partnership. Renasant shares the core values we identified for Nashville SC from the outset, and their organization, like ours, is ambitious and anchored in the Nashville community. We feel strongly that together, we can bring exciting and rewarding experiences to our fans and are proud to be continuing our journey into Major League Soccer with Renasant by our side.”
Renasant President and CEO Mitch Waycaster said, “Nashville SC and Renasant share very similar cultures both organizationally and as community-minded leaders, which makes this partnership a great fit. Nashville is one of the nation’s most attractive markets for both business and sports, and this partnership is a tremendous opportunity to enhance our brand throughout the Southeast. We look forward to a successful partnership as Nashville SC kicks off its inaugural season with Renasant as its jersey sponsor and official bank.”
Nashville SC’s partnership with Renasant is a key milestone in the club’s journey toward its inaugural season in MLS. With less than six months to go until its first MLS match, the club is building a competitive roster both on and off the pitch.
Founded in 1904, Renasant has grown to $12.9 billion in assets and more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices across the Southeast, including 20 locations in the state of Tennessee. Renasant was named Time Magazine’s Money.com “Best Bank in South” for 2019.