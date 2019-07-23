TUPELO • Renasant Corp. reported second-quarter earnings of $46.6 million, representing a record 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 82 cents per share.
The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.
The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $179.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $154.8 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.5 million.
Renasant shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.13, a fall of 25% in the last 12 months.
Net income for the second quarter of last year was $36.7 million, or 74 cents per year.
For the six months of the year, Renasant earned $91.7 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to last year’s first-half earnings of $1.42 per share.
“We closed the quarter with solid results, while navigating through the uncertainty around the direction of interest rates and other macro-economic factors that have clouded much of 2019,” said Renasant Chairman Robin McGraw.
Renasant recently hired Curtis Perry as its chief corporate banking officer, who in turn has recruited 13 corporate bankers and other revenue producers. Renasant also hired 18 revenue producers, including new market presidents, commercial relationship managers and retail bankers, across the footprint during the second quarter.
“In addition to the tremendous talent that already makes up our team, we made significant investments in production talent during the quarter which has amplified our long-term growth goals,” said C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant president and chief executive officer. “Although this hiring had an immediate impact on our expenses, we expect our new teammates to generate loan portfolios over the next 9 to 12 months and provide additional loan growth into 2020 and beyond significantly enhancing our revenue growth and profitability.”
Total assets were $12.89 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $12.93 billion at December 31, 2018. The company’s financial condition as well as its results of operations as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, include the impact of the company’s acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc., which was completed on Sept. 1, 2018.
Total loans held for investment were $9.05 billion at June 30, 2019 as compared to $9.08 billion at Dec. 31, 2018. Loans not purchased increased $314.6 million to $6.70 billion at June 30, 2019 as compared to $6.39 billion at Dec. 31, 2018.
Total deposits increased to $10.2 billion for the quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits averaged $2.4 billion, or 23.4% of average deposits, for the first six months of 2019, compared to $1.8 billion, or 22.3% of average deposits, for the same period in 2018.
Net interest income was $112.8 million for the second quarter, as compared to $92.4 million for the second quarter of last year. Net interest income was $225.9 million for the first half of the year, versus compared to $181.6 million.
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $42 million, compared to $35.6 million a year ago. Mortgage banking income increased to $16.6 million from $12.8 million helped power those results.