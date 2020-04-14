TUPELO • John Oxford has done some extensive traveling around the country talking to banks of all sizes. A 14-year veteran of Renasant Bank, where he is marketing director, he’s been the marketing co-chair for the American Banking Association.
About six months ago, while on the road at another speaking engagement, he started thinking about writing a book.
“It was always kind of in the back of my head, and last November, after conference travel and things had settled down, it was right before Thanksgiving and I decided to write things down,” he said.
Taking notes and making outlines, everything pretty much came together over the holidays. But then nothing much happened. It was just a manuscript sitting around.
“But then the coronavirus pandemic hit,” he said. “So I stuck around the house, and I had always wanted to finish it.”
Oxford had already written some 150 pages. With more time available to work on it while at home, he edited what he had written and had a couple of friends who offered input.
Then he took the second weekend in March off to wrap everything up, loaded the manuscript on Amazon and self-published his first book.
“I could have taken it around to pitch to get it published that way, but you couldn’t travel anyway.”
So the book, “No More Next Time: Marketing in the Age of Distraction,” became available on Amazon as well as Kindle.
The book, obviously, is about marketing, but it’s not exclusive to banking; in fact, only about 20% is geared toward the financial industry.
It quickly shot up to No. 1 best seller in Financial Services and Industrial Marketing, where it stayed for about two weeks.
“It happened because of two things,” he said. “First, it was timing. There weren’t a lot of people putting out books, and second, the power of social media and my network. I probably have 5,000-6,000 various linkups on different channels, and I was popping it out and promoting it that way.”
While the book is no longer perched at the top, it’s still selling. And Oxford couldn’t be happier.
“I lost six speaking engagements because of the coronavirus and the various shelter-in-place orders,” he said. “I was initially disappointed that I couldn’t get out there to speak and also missed an opportunity to sell books. But I had a lot of people who said they were at home and said they’d buy the book. So timing was good and bad; it was good there were a lot of people who had free time and wanted to read it, but bad because I couldn’t go out there physically to promote it but I’m very grateful.”