According to SmartAssets, three counties in Northeast Mississippi were among the top 10 places to retire. Lee County was ranked third, Lafayette County was seventh and Oktibbeha County ninth. Tops on the list were Madison and Rankin Counties in central Mississippi.
To find the places where people can best prepare to retire, SmartAssets considered four factors: paycheck friendliness, 401(k) plan performance, public pension plan performance and the number of financial advisors per capita. We reviewed this data for every county in the country.
To determine which counties allow you to keep the most of your paycheck (paycheck friendliness), SmartAssets measured paycheck size, purchasing power, unemployment and income growth. First calculated was the net semi-monthly paycheck for a single individual with two personal allowances making $50,000 per year. Then the paycheck amount for each county was indexed to reflect the counties with the lowest withholding burden. Next, a purchasing power index for each county was created. This reflects the ratio of household income to cost of living. Then an unemployment rate index was created that shows the counties with the lowest unemployment. To determine income growth, the annual growth in median income over five years for each county was calculated and indexed the results. Finally, a weighted average of these metrics was calculated to yield an overall paycheck friendliness index.
To determine which counties have the best 401(k) plans, the ratio of employer contributions to total plan contributions calculated and indexed. We then examined and indexed returns on total plan assets for each county as a measure of plan performance. Finally we indexed administrative fees as a percentage of total plan assets to determine county-level plan costs. Each factor was then used in equal weighting to determine an overall 401(k) index.
To create the pension plan performance score, we used Census data on state and local public pensions for each state. Then SmartAssets first calculated and indexed the ratio of government contributions to total plan contributions to determine the rate of government matching. Next each state's return score, measured as investment return over total plan assets was indexed. Finally, each state's pension health index as the ratio of plan obligations to total plan assets determined and indexed. Each factor was then equally-weighted to determine the state's public pension performance score.
As the final factor, Smart Assets looked at the number of financial advisors per capita for each county, the those scores were indexed. In addition to savings plans such as 401(k)s and public pensions, financial advisors can be a valuable resource to help people plan for retirement.
Each of the four factors described above were indexed to create one overall score. The places with the highest score are the best places to prepare for retirement.