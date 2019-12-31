Is your New Year’s resolution the big step of starting a business? One of the first things you’ll need to do is build a website. Today a website is not only your brand, but it also provides the tools you need to operate your business, and is the central point for you to communicate with your customers.
Web development platform Wix recently took a look at website creation data for the U.S. in 2019 and found some interesting facts.
One significant statistic found is that about 50 percent more websites were built the week after Jan. 1 than the week prior. That means that if you decide to start a business early in 2020, you likely won’t be going it alone.
A key website feature to keep in mind when building your site is live chat. Almost half of sites implement a live chat feature to communicate with current customers and attract potential new customers. In any business, it’s important from the beginning to be responsive to customers, and doing so can be a key differentiator in growing your business.