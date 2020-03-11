PONTOTOC – Construction of two new restaurants in Pontotoc should begin soon, and as many as three hotels could eventually be built as well.
Retail recruiter Casey Kidd, the CEO of NaviRetail, told Pontotoc aldermen of those plans last week.
“I’m happy and excited to announce that everyone’s hard work these past two years is paying off,” said Kidd, a native of Pontotoc. “Officials with Jack’s Restaurant and Checkers Restaurant have announced they will soon begin construction in Pontotoc on sites on Highway 15 north.”
“By our sales forecast, the city of Pontotoc will recoup an estimated $112,000 annually in sales/tourism tax revenue from these two new businesses,” Kidd said.
Kidd said that a Holiday Inn developer who owns land along Highway 278 remains committed to an earlier commitment to build in Pontotoc.
“He said he’s just waiting on the frontage road project to be completed and he’s still coming,” Kidd said. “And we have two other major hotel brands expressing serious interest in also building in Pontotoc in that same area. Business and pleasure travelers are very loyal to all three of these hotel brands. Once they see dirt moving on these other projects I believe they will commit also.”
“We’re also talking to a third restaurant who is looking to expand over here out of Tupelo.”
The Pontotoc Board of Aldermen recently renewed a contract for NaviRetail’s services for a third year.
“It’s very exciting to have these restaurants and the Holiday Inn coming to Pontotoc and we’re excited about the news that more are seriously interested in coming to Pontotoc,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “Casey has worked hard on recruiting and this shows that Pontotoc is seen as a good place to do business.”