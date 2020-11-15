TUPELO • Irena Cooper has her lists ready, her destinations in mind and a budget in place.
“I haven’t done too much shopping with the whole COVID thing going on except to the grocery store, but I’m ready to get out a little more and do some real shopping,” the 59-year-old Alabama native said. “Mama got to shop.”
And it’s that attitude that retailers hope will repeat itself over the next few weeks. With the pandemic shutting down many businesses for several weeks in the spring and summer, it’s been a struggle for many to get back to where they were.
Still, there’s cautious optimism among store owners, who have seen signs of improving business.
Jack Reed Jr., of the famed Reed’s department store, said October sales figures met last year’s October figures, and November was so far looking good as well. And Reed’s is looking at strategies to keep customers coming back.
“We’ve started ‘Friendly Fridays’ every Friday leading up to Black Friday to spread out the deals,” Reed said. “Some of these deals we usually would have waited until Black Friday, but we’re spending them out. We’ll still have some unique deals on Black Friday still, however.”
The past spring was the worst, sales wise, in the history of the 115-year-old company, and while sales have picked back up, Reed said customers aren’t about to spend twice as much on fall apparel to make up for it. But the last quarter of the year is typically the time most retailers bank most of their profit for the year, and there is reason for optimism.
Despite the billions of dollars in revenue lost with businesses closing and limiting hours the past few months, the National Retail Federation projects that shoppers nationwide will spend just $10 less per person this holiday season than last.
Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the NRF, said, “Consumers have demonstrated their resilience and adaptability throughout these extraordinary times. Looking ahead to the holiday season, retailers will ensure that their stores are safe for both customers and employees as we all prepare to celebrate family and friends during this special time of the year.”
Between Oct. 1 and 9, NRF partner Prosper Insights interviewed 7,660 consumers about their shopping plans. Surveyors found that consumer spending on gifts will be similar to last year’s holiday season. In 2019, an NRF holiday survey found that consumer spending on gifts was $659; this year, it is forecasted to be $650.
To nobody’s surprise, NRF surveyors also expect online shopping to soar again. About 60 percent of consumers surveyed said they planned to purchase gifts online this year.
U.S. online holiday sales are expected to shatter previous records. Adobe Analytics, which measures sales at 80 of the top 100 U.S. online retailers, predicts a total of $189 billion in online holiday sales, a 33% increase compared to last year. That’s equal to two years worth of holiday e-commerce sales growth shoved into one season.
Still, about 45 percent of consumers surveyed said they intend to shop at department stores, about 43 percent said that they would do holiday shopping at discount stores and 42 percent planned to do holiday shopping at supermarkets. The survey also found shoppers saying that they would start shopping relatively early. About 42 percent said that they would start shopping at the end of October, and 41 percent said that they would start shopping in November.
The NRF will release a more thorough holiday forecast later this month.
At The Mall at Barnes Crossing, general manager Jeff Snyder said the holiday shopping season has everyone heading into uncharted territory given how 2020 has gone so far.
But, he said, “There are plenty of customers yearning to get out and have a shopping experience and do it in the places that are doing the right thing. And the right thing is taking the necessary steps to offer a safe shopping experience.
“Those who follow the rules and are doing what the mandates says, and the customers who are following the requirements, I think that’s a good combination for a good holiday shopping experience.”
Snyder also said retailers are offering sales throughout the season on top of the usual Black Friday deals.
“It spreads out the deals, and it’s also bringing convenience to the customer,” he said. “If retailers can offer the deals for an extended period of time, then customers know they can go at anytime and not have to wait for that doorbuster. I think you’ll see a lot of that.
“I think customers like the Christmas tradition, and they want to go to the stores and shop. They want to be with their families and they want to get out and shop and be a part of the holiday tradition.”
The mall, unlike in years past, will not open on Thanksgiving. Many other retailers this year also are choosing to not open on Thanksgiving, waiting until Black Friday.
The mall will reopen on Black Friday at 7 a.m., and close at 9 p.m. Other retailers’ hours will vary
For Barbara Fleishhacker and The Main Attraction in downtown Tupelo, the holiday season will be an opportunity to make up for lost ground after being closed for seven weeks during the early weeks of the pandemic. Business is returning, albeit not at pre-pandemic levels.
“Business isn’t back to where it was, but it’s better than being shut down,” she said.
She said she had to wait a little later to order merchandise for the holidays, but that also means that more than 90% of what’s in the store is practically new.
“I just wasn’t sure what things would be like,” she said. “But what I have gotten what people like, and they’re buying it.”
Fleishhacker said she’ll have traditional Black Friday deals, but won’t have as many compared to years past. That’s a function of fewer shoppers, less merchandise and a desire to maintain profit margins to pay the bills.
“I’ve got bills to pay and continue to pay, and they’re also going up,” she said. “Freight for example, is just skyrocketing.”
Satish Jindel, the president of ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping package data, predicts 7 million packages a day could face delays from Thanksgiving to Christmas. That’s because he’s expecting a total shipping capacity for the industry to be 79.1 million parcels a day during the 34-day period, with 86.3 million packages looking for space. Last year, total capacity was 65.3 million packages with demand at 67.9 million packages a day.
Right now, Jindel is predicting delivery delays of one or two days for parcels.