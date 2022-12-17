TUPELO – Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas Eve, is traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year, it’s shaping up to be that way again.
The National Retail Federation projects a record 158 million people will shop today and this weekend. Among them will be Kassie Martin, who is still finishing up her Christmas shopping.
“I know I’m going to be out there shopping because I haven’t really had time until now,” Martin said. “I just know it’s going to be crazy busy. Maybe I can get out early and get it done.”
Retailers are hoping consumers are in the mood to shop and continue the momentum that started on Thanksgiving weekend, when nearly 197 million people kicked off the Christmas shopping season.
The NRF said consumers spent $325.44 on average on holiday-related purchases over the course of the weekend, an increase of about 8% from last year.
In Tupelo, retailers are gearing up for a busy weekend and week leading into Christmas next week.
“This year has been a great year as retail sales remain slightly above pre-pandemic 2019 figures,” said Jeff Snyder, general manager of The Mall at Barnes Crossing. “That’s a ready good sign.”
Snyder said traffic at the mall during the holiday sales period has been good.
“We’ve seen a strong turnout from the counties in our local trade area,” he said. “Customers are shopping local brick and mortar. In conversations with both retailers and customers, they both expected heavy shopping the last two weeks leading up to Christmas.”
The NRF expects retail sales for the combined November-December shopping months to grow between 6% and 8% this year compared with the 2021 holiday season, to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.
NRF CEO Matthew Shay said even though consumers are contending with both inflation and higher prices, they will continue to spend.
“In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season,” Shay said.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday that retail sales were down 0.6% in November compared to October, despite strong store traffic and online spending over the Black Friday through Cyber Monday period. It was the biggest monthly drop in retail sales since December 2021.
But November’s lower sales figures can be blamed on retailers discounting merchandise ahead of the Black Friday sales and boosting October sales by a strong 1.3%.
The National Retail Federation is sticking to its holiday sales forecast and also noted that November’s sales were still were up 6.5% compared to last November.
Jack Reed, chairman of Reed’s department stores, also said sales have been good this season.
“Weather has something to do with it,” he said. “We’ve been selling more light clothing instead of flannel and down because it’s been raining. But it’s turning cold, so we’re anticipating a strong finish.”
There are no supply chain worries this year compare to last, and the NRF’s Shay expects to see record participation this weekend from shoppers.
“It typically has been one of the biggest days of the year for store traffic and in-store spending,” he said.
Said Snyder, “This Saturday is expected to be a tremendous day for all retail. I’m hoping to have a merry time in the business for my 32nd Christmas at The Mall at Barnes Crossing. The indicators look good.”
