Tupelo-based marketing firm Robinson Marketing is offering free consulting for businesses reopening following the COVID-19 shutdown.
“None of us has ever had this exact experience before,” said Robinson Marketing President Ty Robinson, “so now we begin marketing in what is being call the ‘new normal.’”
As part of the 35-year-old firm’s appreciation for the stimulus funds it has received under the Payroll Protection Program, its professional team will be available during May at no cost to meet with business owners to discuss marketing and advertising challenges and opportunities in the new environment.
“This time away from the marketplace has forced us to look at who we are, what we do, ask ourselves is our product or service relevant to our clients,” said CEO Tom Robinson. “Can we continue to do business the same way we have, who are our targets and how do we best communicate with them? Sometimes what appears to be a tragedy becomes a revelation.
“We will work throughout the month of May with businesses that request our assistance. No strings attached. The stimulus funds are allowing us to move forward, and if we can help others, we probably will learn a lot ourselves,” Robinson said.
Robinson Marketing is located at 640 W. Jefferson Street. Call (662) 844-2654 or visit www.Robinson.Marketing.