Tupelo's newest addition to the Asian restaurant scene is Rock n' Roll Sushi.
The Alabama-based chain is planning a Dec. 9 soft opening in the Tupelo Crossroads development at the corner of Barnes Crossing Road and North Gloster Street.
The restaurant is adjacent to Pyro's Pizza and takes the place of the former Which Wich location, which closed earlier this year.
Rock n' Roll sushi first opened in 2010 by Lance Hallmark and Gerri Mach in Mobile.. There are now some three dozen locations in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.