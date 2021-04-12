What about my checks and debit cards

While BancorpSouth customers will become Cadence Bank customers, the routing number on their checking accounts will not change. Likewise, current Cadence customers will see their routing numbers change to the current BancorpSouth (and future Cadence Bank) routing number.

Both sets of checks currently in use will be good for 10 years, officials said.

As far as debit cards, customers need not do anything, as new cards will eventually be issued.

Integration of the two bank systems isn't expected until fall of 2022, so no big changes are imminent.