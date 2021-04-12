TUPELO • BancorpSouth's merger and acquisition of Cadence Bank — the 11th for the Tupelo-based bank since January 2018 and the largest in its nearly 145-year-old history — will position the company as a major banking player throughout the South, BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins told the Daily Journal.
The combined banking entity, which will be called Cadence Bank, forms one of the largest banks in the Southeastern United States. Separately, BancorpSouth ranks 15th and Cadence 19th.
"Long-term this puts us in a position to be a major player across the Southeast, and as you look across the states that we cover, we'll be the fifth-largest bank in Texas and the Southeast," said Rollins, who's poised to assume the same roles with the combined bank. "This just puts us in a position to take care of our customers the way we really want to do."
The two banks can trace their beginnings to a similar time – BancorpSouth was founded in Verona in 1876, and Cadence was founded in Aberdeen in 1887.
The merger will allow BancorpSouth to grow its small business and community banking model, Rollins said, and will allow it to reach a greater number of large commercial customers.
The new bank will maintain dual headquarters in Tupelo and Houston. Rollins said the merger will benefit the nearly 1,000 BancorpSouth workers in Tupelo.
"We felt it was critical for our bank and our market to remain a Mississippi-chartered, Tupelo-based bank," he said. "I'm not going anywhere, our headquarters will be here, our bank charters is in Tupelo, and so for our people, there will be changes as we look ahead. But long-term we see this as a growth opportunity for our staff and our team in Tupelo."
Separately, the banks overlap in only a few markets. The merger will allow BancorpSouth to expand its presence in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Cadence has 25 offices in Alabama, 14 in Florida and 31 in Georgia. It also has four in Tennessee, 13 in Texas and 11 in Mississippi.
Rollins said the new bank will consider its real estate and determine what the company doesn't need. He emphasized "having real estate we don't need and having employees and customers we don't need are two different things."
According to Rollins, the efficiencies gained by combining the banks will not be done by eliminating a lot of expense, but rather leveraging growth.
"While there will be some cost savings, what we've dialed in is very conservative and very low," Rollins said. "This is not, 'We're going to cut a lot of people out of our operation;' rather it's about taking advantage of the strengths each of us bring to the table and grow."
Rollins cited BancorpSouth's mortgage operations, which accounted for $135 million in revenue on $4 billion in originations last year, as an example.
"Our mortgage shop is fantastic and they really don't offer mortgages at all in Georgia," Rollins said. "So we can take our mortgage operation and our team can go to town in that market. They offer some products and services that we don't offer as well. So being able to take advantage of the product sets that we both bring to the table and grow – that's how you build efficiencies."
Name change represents big change
Dropping the BancorpSouth name – which has been around since 1997 – has been a move the bank has explored for nearly a decade. The bank has hired marketing firms to look into a change and has held internal discussions about the logistics of changing the company's name, but it wasn't until the proposed merger with Cadence that the issue picked up momentum.
Rollins acknowledged that the name change is a major move for a company that's enjoyed a well-established brand.
"We've had a name that's been geographically limiting," he said. "When you look back at our history we've changed out name four times. We went from the geographically limiting Bank of Tupelo to the geographically limiting Bank of Mississippi to the geographically limiting BancorpSouth. So we wanted to get away from that, and if you look at the reputation and the customer scores that the Cadence brand has across its markets, it's really good. Where we overlap, that's a small stress for us, but we as a company have been looking to change our name for a while."
The change in name will be reflected at the Tupelo-based venue the bank sponsors: The BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center will see the "BancorpSouth" portion of its name replaced with "Cadence."
In October 2019, the city voted to renew its naming rights agreement with BancorpSouth for an additional 12 years. The agreement was set to expire in 2023, but the city voted to extend the agreement until 2035.
For the first 10 years of the agreement, BancorpSouth will pay $300,000 per year for the naming rights, and it will pay $350,000 per year for the last two years of the next agreement.