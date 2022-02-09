This piece of promotional art, provided by the Home Furnishings Association, announces Tupelo-based Room to Room Furniture as the recipient of the organization's Retailer of the Year award. Owner Lisa Hawkins, who opened Room to Room in 2003, is featured in the art.
TUPELO • Room to Room Furniture has been named the Retailer of the Year by the Home Furnishings Association.
The Retailer of the Year Awards are an annual recognition of the home furnishings industry’s highest achievers. Nominated by members within the industry and judged by a panel, these awards honor winners in several categories, including Retailer of the Year, Trailblazer, Emerging Star and Partner of the Year.
“To be recognized by leaders in our industry is a high honor," Room to Room owner Lisa Hawkins said. "At Room to Room, we are blessed to have an amazing team of people who enjoy working together to help individuals and families create homes they love. Being a relative newcomer to furniture retailing, I am grateful to the many mentors who have helped teach us best practices, especially the many Furniture 1st members. Thank you again for this wonderful honor.”
According to the HFA, nominees are considered via several measures: customer experience, company culture, social responsibility, innovation, adaptability, industry contribution and achievements
Room to Room was named Retailer of the Year for businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
Room to Room was founded in 2003. Hawkins has said she didn’t intend to get in the furniture business, but she already had retail experience. The nurse-turned-entrepreneur had the Velveteen Rabbit, a clothing store, for 12 years. After helping with a going-out-of-business sale for what was then Hancock Furniture, Hawkins got the itch to open a furniture store.
The rest is history, as the saying goes.
Hawkins said a community celebration will be held March 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the store, where the Retailer of the Year award will be presented.
The Home Furnishings Association is the nation’s largest organization devoted specifically to the needs and interests of home furnishings retailers. The organization’s membership includes more than 10,000 stores in all 50 states and several foreign countries.