Scott Reed
By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal

In my book, Top 40 Rules of Investing, Rule No. 5 made the Top 10. But at that time it was more of a philosophical statement than something to fret over. Interest rates were low. Bonds didn’t pay much and banks didn’t charge much. It was harder to get into trouble than it is now.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Scott Reed, CIMA, AIFA, PPC, ia CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo

Recommended for you