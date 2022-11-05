In my book, Top 40 Rules of Investing, Rule No. 5 made the Top 10. But at that time it was more of a philosophical statement than something to fret over. Interest rates were low. Bonds didn’t pay much and banks didn’t charge much. It was harder to get into trouble than it is now.
Still, millions of people overspent and saw the downside of debt, but they didn’t have to deal with the interest rates that I had to deal with when I was growing up. My first car loan was at 10%. My first house loan was at 7.25%. Those were pretty normal numbers historically. They had been much worse when I was too little to care.
After what has been a bull market in bonds that has lasted almost a half century, we are starting to see interest rates that are much higher than most people will remember. And those rising interest rates are what has made this year seem so much worse than previous years.
As interest rates rise, bond prices decline. So, for those investors that have bought bonds to protect their portfolio from declines in the stock market it has been a really disappointing year. Last month was the best October for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976 gaining around 14%. That brings its year-to-date return to a much more acceptable — 8.42%. The S&P didn’t have as good a rally as the Dow and is still down 17.7% year-to-date, but much better than its lows. But the Barclay’s Aggregate Bond Index is down 17.3% in the first 10 months of 2022.
You can look at all of these numbers and come up with a great discussion on where we are and how we got here but the smart investors I know spend most of their time trying to figure out what to do next. And so, back to Rule No. 5: Interest is a weapon. It is neither good nor bad. It is how you use it that matters.
This week was Halloween so here is an analogy for you. A chainsaw can be used to clear an area to build a new home for your family or it can be used by Freddy Krueger to do terrible things to your friends.
In a less graphic analogy, I remember one day a few years back I was playing golf with one of my closest friends, Moe Livingston. Moe has been a great golfer his entire life. I kept complaining about my 3 wood. Every time I hit it was ugly. I decided that my 3 wood had a problem and I needed to replace it. I guess I complained a bit too much because after I hit a ball into the woods with it toward the end of the round, Moe grabbed it, hit a ball straight down the fairway, handed it back and said, nonchalantly, “3 wood's good; must be user error.”
With interest rates, “user error” can get you in a lot of trouble. The compounding of interest can make you a lot of money when you use it to invest. And it can put you in bankruptcy court if you borrow money from your bank or credit card to buy things you don’t need and can’t afford. It is critically important to make sure that you are on the right side of this weapon called interest rates. Use your weapon for good, not bad, and you will see your investments grow.
