TUPELO • The city of Tupelo is down another restaurant, although it'll get a replacement eatery within the next few months.
Salsarita's, located in the Shoppes at Tupelo development in front of Lowe's, was closed on Wednesday with signs in the doorway indicating it was a permanent closure. It opened in 2017.
Salsarita's closure marks at least the fourth restaurant to shutter since April.
Butterbean, a coffee and breakfast shop located in the same West Jackson Street building as Forklift, permanently closed its doors last week. In April, both Phyfer's, a cajun-inspired restaurant on McCullough Boulevard and All-American Dairy Bar on West Main Street, also closed.
But those looking for some place new to eat won't have to wait long. Sumo New Lobster King will open in the Big Oaks Crossing retail center, otherwise known as the home of Walmart Supercenter, Sam's, et al, in roughly three months.
The new eatery, described by its owner as a seafood restaurant, will be located in the space next to Wine Barn in what was the longtime home of Subway.
Preliminary construction plans show three four-top tables in the dining room, an order counter and the kitchen.