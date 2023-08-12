SALTILLO – Adjusting to change is nothing new for businesses as they adapt to today's consumer tastes and trends.
For Scottie and Lindsay Thompson, it is the second time in three years they've shifted in a new direction for their business.
Most recently the Saltillo Sports Complex and before that the House of Bounce, the building is now simply called The Complex. It's located at 110 North Front Avenue behind Food Giant. Two new businesses are now in the 30,000-square-foot building, and it has plenty of room for other businesses as well.
On the outside, the building has been renovated and bears little resemblance to its former appearance. Meanwhile work continues inside to make way for office and retail space.
"When COVID came, it killed House of Bounce," Scottie said, "so we swapped it over to Saltillo Sports Complex. Once we did that we saw that we could look for a spot for our party rentals – which is how we came about this in the first place - and we were talking about doing a store front, but we decided to scale down the party rental stuff just a little and came up with this idea."
A quick history: The Thompsons opened North Mississippi Party Rentals in 2009, with the business offering event and party supplies as well as inflatables. They opened House of Bounce in 2015 as an offshoot of the inflatables. It was a family entertainment center that housed not only several inflatables, but also a rock wall, a zip line, a miniature golf course, laser tag, an arcade and a snack bar.
But when the pandemic hit, the only way House of Bounce and other places like it could stay open was to require masks for everyone to wear. Kids jumping on inflatables and running around would no doubt make masking difficult. It was an aspect of safety the Thompsons decided would be almost impossible to control, so they decided to make a switch.
The Thompsons moved quickly. In the spring of 2020 as the pandemic spread, they decided to sell as much of the equipment from House of Bounce as they could. They then took down some walls, redid the floors and added batting cages, a regulation-size basketball court and a turf fielding area. Thus, The Saltillo Sports Complex was born.
But entering 2023, the Thompsons were ready to make a few more changes. North Mississippi Party Rentals still has space in The Complex, but now there's room for others businesses to take.
"I'm not a baseball guy, and I had found somebody to buy the batting cages," Scottie said. "But they defaulted and I took back the equipment, and now I'm leasing it to a couple of guys and it's called the Swing Zone."
Operating the Swing Zone is Andy Thrasher and Brandon Bailey who, five years ago, started the Saltillo Storm travel baseball team. The saw a great opportunity for opening their business in The Complex.
"We know with the growth of baseball and softball in Saltillo, and with a lot of travel clubs around, and park and rec, we saw a need for indoor batting cages," Thrasher said. "We got the cages, opened up a fielding area, then added pitching mounds and equipment for parents to come in and train their kids on their own. We set it up the way we wanted to set it up."
The Swing Zone occupies about 11,000 square feet. It has eight batting cages with L screens, baseballs and softballs, a power net, tees, and a batting turf mat in each cage. A workout corner with slam balls, arm bands and jump boxes also is being added.
Memberships are available in three-, six- or 12-month packages, which allow 24-hour access.
The Swing Zone has a smaller footprint than the former sports complex had, allowing the Thompsons to lease the unused space to others. The basketball court area will be converted to other uses, and about 3,000 square feet is available for warehousing.
In the front of The Complex is another 8,000 square feet of available space that could be used for offices or retail.
"Each unit will have a rolled door and double door," Lindsay Thompson said. "If someone doesn't need as much space, we can put a wall down."
New bathrooms for men and women are being built as well to go with the newly-remodeled space.
One of the new spaces out front has been taken by Tiger Nutrition, which will offer loaded teas, meal replacement shakes and more. A soft opening is planned for Sept. 2, and then it will begin operating at regular hours starting Sept. 4. Hours will be Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
What won't open in The Complex is a restaurant. While the facility has water and a sprinkler system, it doesn't have water drains that a restaurant would need.
"We're looking for businesses, retail ... office space for an insurance agent for example, a boutique, a dance studio, things along those lines," Scottie said. "We're really excited about the businesses that are here and hope to get more as we get the word out."
