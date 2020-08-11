IUKA – Steel components manufacturer and supplier Samuel Roll Form Group is expanding operations in Iuka, investing $6.9 million in the project and adding 30 jobs.
With the new jobs, the division of Samuel Son & Co. (USA) Inc. will grow to 160 employees. The company is building a 67,000-square-foot addition onto its current 125,000-square-foot facility to accommodate the expansion.
Samuel Roll Form Group is comprised of a network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions and provides heavy roll-formed steel products to major industries, including the heavy construction and rail sectors.
“Our team is very excited about Samuel’s investment in Iuka. The additional 67,000-square-foot process bay will accommodate a number of additional rolling mills and complimentary steel fabricating equipment,” said Samuel Roll Form Group President Lou Sartor. “The expansion will also help generate local employment opportunities for approximately 30 new people. We would like to thank the Mississippi Development Authority, Tishomingo County and Tennessee Valley Authority for all of their support assistance and support, and we look forward to continuing to grow in this area for many years to come.”
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $400K,000 grant for equipment relocation and a $50,000 grant for workforce training. Tishomingo County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.
Samuel Roll Form Group plans to fill the 30 jobs by May 2021.