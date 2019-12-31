The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting nomination for the 2020 National Small Business Week Awards.
Thee SBA is accepting nominations for its 2020 National Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year.
"Tell us your story for a chance to receive one of the nation’s highest honors for small business achievement. All nominations must be mailed or hand delivered to the nearest SBA office no later than 2 p.m. CT on Jan. 7, 2020.
Submit Prime Contractor, Subcontractor, and Eisenhower Award Nominations as listed. Visit sba.gov for guidelines.
When nominating a business in Mississippi, mail to
Angela Conley
U. S. Small Business Administration
233 Peachtree St., N.E., Suite 225
Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 331-0162