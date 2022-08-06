My brother is a good golfer. He has played all his life and has a good game. One year he set a goal of shooting even par over nine holes. Not an easy task. In golf you score each hole, but you tally up your score after nine and 18 holes.
One day I was playing with him, and he was one over par at the end of the first nine. Then he birdied the 10th hole to make him even par. That score is even more impressive than being even par after nine holes, but you don’t tally up your score after 10 holes so he couldn’t see that score of 36 that he wanted. He exceeded expectations, yet failed to reach his goal.
Start dates and end dates matter with numbers. There is an old adage in our business, “If you torture the numbers long enough, they will tell you anything.” In May of this year, the financial news outlets were reporting that the end of April marked the worst four-month start to the equity markets since 1940. It was a true statement, and it made a lot of investors nervous. The news didn’t mention that the equity markets had a much worse start to the year just two years previously at the start of the pandemic. The equity markets were down 32% in just 12 business days but rallied before the end of April of that year.
July of this year saw the S&P 500 finish up 9.2%, which was the best one-month performance since a November 2020 gain of 10.75%. Those numbers are not so outstanding, but if you said that it was the best July on record since 1939, now that’s impressive. The financial news outlets know that they have to keep your interest, and they will couch their numbers in a way that keeps you tuned in. That is why it is so important to keep your perspective when you hear pundits throwing around numbers to get a reaction from their viewers. We call it “white noise,” and white noise can be very bad for your financial health.
Someone asked me last week if we were going to have a recession. Well, that’s a bit difficult to answer. A bear market is easy. It is defined as a 20% drop in the stock market from its top to its current value. We made it into bear market territory weeks ago. An official recession is different. It is decided by various factors that are analyzed by eight economists with a think tank called the National Bureau of Economic Research. The last recession started in November of 2007 and ended in March of 2009; however the “NBER 8” didn’t actually declare that we were in a recession until December of 2008, 13 months after it actually started and only four months before its end.
The point is that in so many cases by the time you figure out what to do you have already missed your chance to have done it. I don’t know if we are going to have a recession or if we will have a soft landing. I don’t know if interest rates are going to come back down to previous levels anytime soon. I could make a case for any of those things to happen ... or not. I do know that the global markets seem to be acting pretty normal right now and down markets are part of the normal process.
Legendary investor John Templeton said, “The four most dangerous words in investing are, ‘It’s different this time’.” Don’t let all of the white noise out there make you believe that its different this time.
