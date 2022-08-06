Scott Reed mug

Scott Reed

 COURTESY

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

My brother is a good golfer. He has played all his life and has a good game. One year he set a goal of shooting even par over nine holes. Not an easy task. In golf you score each hole, but you tally up your score after nine and 18 holes.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Scott Reed, CIMA, AIFA, PPC, is CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo

 

Recommended for you

Load comments