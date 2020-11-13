One of my favorite quotes in the investment world comes from one of my favorite investors. Warren Buffett, among the most successful investors of all time, said, “The stock market serves as a relocation center at which money is moved from the active to the patient.”
There are so many investors who want to do something right now. Between the COVID-19 effect, a Biden Presidency, the stock market bumping an all-time high and trillions of dollars in new national debt then certainly there is something different we should be doing!
The answer is clear. You should be doing a lot. You should be reading and educating yourself as to what is happening in the world. You should be looking at your own personal situation to see if something has changed that would make your short and long-term goals change. You should be looking at your relationship with your advisors and make sure you understand what motivates them if they are recommending change.
But doing something doesn’t mean that you have to change your portfolio. In my firm we spend a great deal of time proactively deciding to do nothing. Rule No. 4 in my book “Top 40 Rules of Investing” is titled, “Don’t Just Do Something, Sit There." So much of the time the correct thing to do is ... nothing. But you constantly have to make sure that nothing is the right thing to do. It is not easy to proactively decide to do nothing. I want to be known as a “man of action” and that requires movement. It’s just that often movement is a bad move.
If you add to the equation the fact that most of the investment professionals in the investment business get paid to move things around, then often you will find yourself having to go against your own instincts and your broker’s recommendations in order to do nothing.
And honestly, which sounds cooler when someone says, “With everything going on in the world today, what are you doing in your portfolio now?” If you said, “Well, I am going to short fossil fuel stocks and coal, and I am going to go long electric vehicles, wind and ESG stocks.” (Hint: That sounds pretty cool). Or you could just say, “Nothing much. I’m good.” (That doesn’t sound so cool). The problem is that sounding cool sounds cool but it doesn’t make you any money. Disciplined investing, adhering to a proven process, and sticking to the plan is how you gain wealth over time.
I know that it seems that if you are going to spend a lot of time researching something then you should change something or you will feel like you have just wasted all that time. But that time is not wasted. The time is what proved that not making a move was the right thing to do.
So read, ask questions, do your work; and then be prepared to do nothing. It might just be your best move.
Be careful out there.