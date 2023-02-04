J.P. Sartre, a well-known philosopher, said, “To do is to be." Hassell Franklin did a lot, and what he did over the past 87 years defined who he was.
Now, this is a financial column and Hassell was a financial success, so many of you might think that I would want to focus on the success of his company. Franklin Corporation is one of the largest privately owned furniture manufacturers in the country, employing almost 1,000 people in Chickasaw County. But I don’t think that is what you should focus on if you want to be more like Mr. Franklin. I think he was successful and his company was successful because of everything else he did.
Rule No. 2 in my book "Top 40 Rules of Investing" is, “Getting Involved Benefits Everyone." There is no doubt that spending time in the pursuit of helping others is noble, and it is valuable to the community, but it is not completely selfless. Some of the most successful business people I know have dedicated their life to service.
Hassell was the epitome of that. He served on the board of CREATE Foundation Inc., Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal and North Mississippi Health Services for decades. He also served on the boards of the Chickasaw Development Foundation, the Mississippi Economic Council and countless boards at Mississippi State University.
In 2019, he was honored with the Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award. He has created scholarships for students to go to college and worked in his church. The list goes on and on and on. Mickey Holliman said, “His legacy is giving back." And that statement describes Hassell Franklin perfectly.
I think Hassell was successful in business because his Franklin Corporation wasn’t everything to him. You may remember in "The Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens that Scrooge is talking with Marley about how Marley was such a good business man. Marley says, “Business! Mankind was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance and benevolence were all my business. The deals of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business.”
Hassell lived that quote. And I have found the people who understand that are also very successful in their work. If you spend your life searching for ways to help make your plot of land better, it will spill over into what you do. The fiduciary mind is the one that looks out for other people. One that makes decisions based on what is best, not just for you, but for those who have put their trust and faith in you. That is the mindset that you nourish when you volunteer your time for good causes, and that is exactly the mindset it takes to sustain your financial life in the long run.
If you're looking to learn how to be successful from Hassell Franklin, don’t just look at his business — that's just a reflection of his values and his efforts. Look at his whole life. His passing has left a large void in the North Mississippi community but I have faith that there are people out there willing to fill that void.
“To do is to be,” Sartre said. Socrates said, “To be is to do.” If you want to be more successful in your investments, your life, your community, be more like Hassell Franklin.
