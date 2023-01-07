Interest is a weapon. That is Rule No. 5 in my 2015 book, "Top 40 Rules of Investing." Since the time I wrote that book, people haven’t had to worry too much about the weapon of interest. It has been sitting in the gun, safely not doing anything much to hurt or to help you.

Newsletters

Scott Reed, CIMA, AIFA, PPC, is CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo.

 

Recommended for you