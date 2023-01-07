Interest is a weapon. That is Rule No. 5 in my 2015 book, "Top 40 Rules of Investing." Since the time I wrote that book, people haven’t had to worry too much about the weapon of interest. It has been sitting in the gun, safely not doing anything much to hurt or to help you.
Mortgage rates have been at all-time lows, credit cards are offering 24 months same as cash, and you could buy a car with 72 months interest-free. And on the other side of the interest rate discussion, CDs, Treasury bonds and corporate bonds have paid so little many people who normally would buy bonds have taken their bond money and put it into the stock market to get some return.
Those days are gone — at least for a while. Interest rates have become a thing again. People are paying attention and are starting to make choices based on the interest people are paying or charging. Interest is a double-edged sword. It can help you or it can hurt you.
Many people have heard the term “the miracle of compound interest." It is a miracle. It is amazing what can happen when your money makes money and then makes money on the money it just made and so on and so on. It is also amazing what can happen when someone charges you interest on what you owe over and over again as you are trying to pay it off. I did the math on a credit card statement a while back and found that, if I paid the minimum amount due, it would take me 32 years to pay off that credit card. The problem is that most people are going to buy more on that credit card next month and so on and so on.
It is a never-ending cycle of either good or bad depending on how you manage your interest. So, what does interest look like in 2023? Well, it is higher than we have seen it in a long time. And that means that you should be very careful about what you buy and how long it will take you to pay it off. Ideally credit cards are a convenience card that allows you to buy things without having to carry around a lot of cash. It should not be thought of as actual money that you can spend, because it isn’t. It is someone else’s money that you can borrow.
On the other side of the sword, for the first time in a long while, it is time to start shopping around for higher interest on your investments. Interest bearing checking accounts are actually paying something that matters. Money market funds are paying north of 3% at many places. Treasury bond yields are up, as are corporate bonds and CDs. Money isn’t cheap anymore, and if you are going to let someone else use it, then you should shop around and get the best deal you can find.
It hasn’t really mattered for a long time, but in 2023, the amount of interest you pay and the amount of interest you receive are two things that should demand your attention. Let the miracle of compound interest work for you, not against you.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Scott Reed, CIMA, AIFA, PPC, is CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo.