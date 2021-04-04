A lot of people out there are wondering if the stock market is going to go up or down. There are few things in the investment world that I am absolutely sure of and the answer to this question is one of them. The answer is “yes." The stock market is going to go up and down.
I could pick a side and try to sound like some expert that knows more than you do but sounding smart is much easier than being smart. I can spin tall tales of why I think it will go down. Compared to this time last year unemployment is up, earnings are down, the market is at close to an all-time high, the Federal government just passed an almost $2 trillion COVID-19 Relief package that we will have to pay for, and COVID-19 cases are rising again in about a dozen states. It sounds bad. It is hard to believe that the market won’t go down with all of that going on.
I can spin tall tales of why I think the stock market is going to go up. Unemployment is going steadily down from its highs last Spring; businesses are opening back up; and the Federal government is going to flood money into our economy which will create jobs, increase sales and get people back out to restaurants, concerts and sporting events. And we are getting vaccines out to the public at twice the rate we projected just three months ago. How can the stock market not go up with all that good news?
Exactly. How could it not go down? How could it not go up? That is why I believe it will ... go up and down. That and the fact that it has always gone up and down. Actually, the stock markets have gone up, on average, around 70% of the time for as long as they have been keeping good records – 70% of the years, 70% of the months, 70% of the weeks, 70% of the days. And guess what? It has gone down about 30% of the time.
Thirty percent is a lot. If your weatherman said there was a 30% chance of rain you wouldn’t be shocked if you walked outside and it was raining. You might not expect it, but you wouldn’t be surprised. Same with the stock market. When I started in the business in 1985 the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 1,230 points. Today it is just under 33,000. That is because the stock markets are up about 70% of the time and that is a lot bigger number than 30%.
The question shouldn’t be, “Is the stock market going up or down?” The question is, “Should I invest my money in the stock market?” To answer that question you have to ask yourself another question, “When will I need this money?” If you need your money in the next six months you take a chance that the next 12 months might fall in that 30% category. If you need your money in the next 10 years you will give your investments enough time to lose 30% of the time but win 70% and that is how you make money in the stock market. You have to allow your investments enough time to have the percentages work in your favor. The shorter the time frame, the more risk you take. The longer the time frame the less risk.
As a comedian once said, “This is not rocket surgery!” Investing in the stock market doesn’t have to be a gamble. Let the numbers work for you not against you. And be careful out there.