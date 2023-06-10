Most investors I talk with discuss how they want to have a better life, provide for a better life for their children, support their favorite charities and not outlive their money. To be clear, they don’t want to die early, they just want to have enough money to live longer. Rarely do I talk to an investor older than 40 that says, “I want to rock and roll! Let’s go out there and put some money at risk!

Newsletters

Scott Reed, CIMA, AIFA, PPC, is CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo.

Tags

Recommended for you