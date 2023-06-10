Most investors I talk with discuss how they want to have a better life, provide for a better life for their children, support their favorite charities and not outlive their money. To be clear, they don’t want to die early, they just want to have enough money to live longer. Rarely do I talk to an investor older than 40 that says, “I want to rock and roll! Let’s go out there and put some money at risk!
Nevertheless, a lot of investors find themselves in a cycle of risk-taking even though, in many cases, they are completely unaware. The large majority of the investment industry is made up of companies that sell investment products and the people that get paid to sell those products. It’s not inherently bad to get paid to sell products. Car dealers, clothing stores, electronic stores and appliance stores often have salespeople that are paid a commission to sell their products. The problem in the investment world is that it is so hard for the investor to know who gets paid by the product and what those people are getting paid.
Selling products at a high level requires certain skill sets, none of which has anything to do with connecting your goals and your investments. To sell products you need to:
• Be a good storyteller
• Understand the bells and whistles
• Be able to push the right emotional buttons of your client
• Be able to close the deal
If one product is better suited to your particular needs but another product pays the adviser twice as much money to sell, has a cool story and neat bells and whistles, too often the cool product with neat bells and whistles is the one that is recommended. It is understandable why that might happen, and it is also easy to see how someone’s portfolio of investments can get out of whack if that scenario plays out too many times.
The other challenge in working with someone who gets paid by the products they sell is that they have an incentive to move your money from one investment to another. If they get a commission to trade a stock, the only way to make more money off of that investment is to sell it. Then they can buy something else and get a commission off of that. If someone has an annuity that has outlasted its penalty phase, a broker can sell it at no penalty and buy another annuity, receive a new commission and start the penalty phase all over again. Good for the broker. Not so good for the client oftentimes.
Even our educational institutions encourage investors to gamble with their money. There are very few classes on investment philosophy, but there is the Stock Market Game which students can play through their school as early as middle school. You take play money and invest it for six weeks to see who can earn the most money. Six weeks is virtually never an appropriate holding period for an investment. They teach the lingo of trading securities but rarely teach you the advantage of noncorrelating assets or using index funds to lower your costs.
The financial press is no better. They report day-to-day activity in the markets as if it has some relevancy to your retirement plan investments, begging you to make a move in your portfolio.
The challenge is that the product selling side of the investment business is much more exciting than the fiduciary side where products pay nothing to the adviser and no one is calling you with really cool stories about really neat investments.
If you want to be pitched really cool stories and you want to manage the risk you take on your own, more power to you. My concern is with those people who don’t want that kind of relationship and don’t want that kind of risk in their investment life but are getting it anyway because it is so hard to tell the difference between those that sell products for a living and those that don’t.
Scott Reed, CIMA, AIFA, PPC, is CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo.