Warren Buffett was famously asked once, “Why can’t other people do what you do?” And his answer was simple: “Because nobody wants to get rich slowly.”
I have almost made it four decades in the investment business and I can tell you that has been my experience as well. Investors feel that they have to find a way to beat the markets. They look for advisers that they feel can beat the markets. Everyone talks about beating the index and outperforming their peers.
What Warren realized in his teens that made him a billionaire in his 70’s was that you don’t have to beat the markets, you just have to let the markets do their thing and make sure that you are there when it happens. There are thousands of investment professionals that wake up every day looking for a way to achieve outperformance. There are millions of investors that believe that if they try hard enough, they can find the silver bullet and get rich quick.
I am not against that idea, but my challenge is in finding any evidence that people can do that consistently. Can someone do it? Absolutely. Will someone win the lottery? Absolutely. Can normal people repeat that process with the expectation that they can do it too? I haven’t been able to find evidence of that.
You have to take enormous risks to get rich quickly and there is nothing better than realizing upside risk and nothing worse than realizing downside risk. When you consider the fact that you not only have to pick the right investment to buy to win that game, you also have to successfully know when to sell it, it becomes easier to see why it is mostly a loser’s game. In order to win you have to get it right twice but to lose you only have to be wrong once.
What Warren knew was that the markets will give you what you need if you just let them come to you instead of trying to beat them. He also knew that you have to be patient and give them time to do their thing. Markets can work against you for an uncomfortable amount of time. Markets will beg you to do the wrong thing at the wrong time. But investors who are patient have always been able to count on the consistency of returns over the past hundred years. Equities have given investors about 10% a year. Bonds have given investors around 5% per year. And money markets have given investors about nothing if you mark it against inflation.
This has been true no matter what has happened in the world. We were an agricultural society in the early 1900s. Then we were an industrial society, a technology society, and now a service society and through it all the free market system has averaged about 10%. The key is to not pick the winners but to own the whole market. If you pick the winners, you may be wrong.
The one thing we know is that, over time, there will be a lot of winners and losers and it is virtually impossible to know which is which. So you own it all. You accept the fact that you will own the losers because that also means that you will own the winners. And that is how you get ten percent in equities over a long period of time.
Then all you have to do is math. Ten percent a year will double your money in 7.2 years. The earlier you start the more you will have. It is not sexy. It is not exciting. But it is the easiest way I know to get rich – slowly. Just let the market come to you. And if you are patient enough, you can do all kinds of exciting things with all the money you made.
