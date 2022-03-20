So far, the first quarter of 2022 has not been what most investors hoped for. As of March 15h, the year-to-date returns of three of the most followed indexes is as follows:
• Dow Jones Industrial Average - 7.69
• S&P 500 -10.28
• NASDAQ 100 -17.53
It is easy to find things to blame for the bad performance of the equity markets. The annual inflation rate, as measured by the CPI (Consumer Price Index), came in at 7.9% in February. That rate is the highest number we have seen since January of 1982.
Russia has invaded Ukraine and caused much concern globally about the future of democracy and challenging world leaders to choose between poking the bear or staying neutral in a fight that is being universally condemned as unfair. Thanks to COVID-19 and all of its offspring, supply chain issues are causing disruptions all over the world in almost every segment of society.
All of this turmoil is a lot to process and it is easy to see why investors would be very uncomfortable with their investments right now. So let me give you some food for thought. Here are some other statistics.
The equity markets are down:
• 5% or more around three times a year
• 10% or more around one time a year
• 20% or more about every four years
That is a lot of times when equity markets are down. On average the equity markets are up about 70% of the time and down about 30% of the time. Down markets are a usual occurrence. They happen all the time. Behavioral scientists say that we feel bad news at a rate five times greater than good news, it is easy to see why investors might have a hard time focusing on the good news. Equity markets are up about 70% of the time. I am not much of a gambling man but if someone told me that I could go to the casino, play blackjack, and win 70% of the time, I would probably move the family into the hotel so I could play all day.
You may say that this time is different and you may be right, but I have heard that a lot over the 37 years I have been in the investment business and have yet to see it be true. The free market system has a mind of its own and rarely does, in the short-term, what investors expect. However, in the long-term, it is fairly predictable. That is because emotion drives market fluctuations in the short-term and fundamentals drive market direction in the long-term.
So, what should we expect the equity markets to do now? I have no idea. Predicting the collective emotional response to the news of the day is, in my opinion, a fool’s game. But there are some things we know that can be helpful. The equity markets consider the worst and best case scenarios when news occurs and the price of the markets reflect it. It was just three years ago when COVID-19 first raised its ugly head in the U.S. The equity markets dropped over 30% in just over three weeks and there was nothing but bad news being reported as we found ourselves right in the middle of the first worldwide pandemic since the Spanish Flu of 1918. And yet, the markets rallied and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up over 7% for 2020.
What could have turned the markets around so quickly in the face of such terrible news? As bad as the news was, it wasn’t as bad as investors feared when the markets crashed. Bad news that wasn’t as bad as was feared became good news and good news turned the markets around. It was nearly impossible to plan for that turnaround. The people I know that got out of stocks during that downturn watched stocks rebound quite a lot before getting back in. They would have done much better if they had simply stayed in and let the markets take care of themselves. It’s not bad advice.