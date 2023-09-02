“The reason most major goals are not achieved is that we spend our time doing the second thing first.” – Robert J. McKain
In the world of investments, it seems to me that way too often investors pick a professional to work with before they pick a process. Without defining the process everyone looks like they do the same thing. So, your choice is based not on your needs, but on the investment world version of a beauty contest. Who do you know? Who do you know that knows someone? Who has good advertisements? Who seems smart, ethical, successful, etc.?
Those are all good qualities, and I would encourage you to find someone that has those qualities – but not until you decide what kind of relationship you want first. I have a good friend who is a great doctor that I used for my knee replacement years ago. I also have a good friend who is a great doctor that I used for some throat surgery a few years ago. Both are good people. Both have great reputations. Both are exceptional surgeons. I would have never considered using my throat surgeon for my knee surgery, and I wouldn’t have used my knee surgeon for my throat surgery. And the fact is that neither one of those doctors would have let me use them inappropriately as well.
That is not the way it works with investments. In the investment world, everyone tends to look the same, but they are not. The vast majority of investment professionals get paid by the companies that create the product they use, and the payout can vary greatly from product to product. Investment product companies tend to pay more for new products just coming to market or old products that have lost their glitter. They pay more for the things they need to sell and less for the things they don’t. Nothing about that process shouts, “What’s best for the client.”
The fiduciary side pays the same for every investment – zero. When you get paid nothing for everything, it is much easier to make a choice on behalf of your client. On the other hand, when a commission-based investment professional hasn’t done very well in a particular month, their parents are in a nursing home, and their kids are in college; well, you can see how hard it might be to sell you something with a low paying commission.
That being said, I still think a lot of investors need a non-fiduciary relationship. The fiduciary adviser does not go out seeking the hottest new investment ideas. They don’t work around the fringes of the investment product world. They stay safe because they have a fiduciary responsibility to make sure you don’t invest in something that might be too risky.
So, how does an investor decide what kind of relationship you need? For me it is pretty simple. If you are the kind of investor that likes to be in control of your choices; if you want to be the captain of your own fate; if you want investment professionals to pitch you ideas and then you decide what you want to buy, you don’t need a fiduciary – it would just be frustrating. You need someone that gets paid by the product and has access to all the investment sizzle out there. It will be up to you to know how much you are paying for the products you buy, and it will be up to you to decide what you need.
If you want to spend your time at work or in retirement doing the things that you do best and you need someone to do the heavy lifting for you with your investments; if you don’t want to have to look over the shoulder of your investment professional and constantly have to worry if you are in the right investments, then you need someone that has a legal responsibility to do what is in your best interest and has the discretion to make decisions on a day-to-day basis on your behalf without having to bother you every time they want or need to make a trade. You need a fiduciary.
The problem is that investors so often don’t narrow down the field to those that do what they need before they make a choice of who to work with. If you do the first thing first, it can make all the difference in the world. It is perfectly fine to pick someone you really like, who has great commercials or who your friends have recommended just as long as they actually do what you need them to do. Once you pick a process, let the beauty contest begin.
