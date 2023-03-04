"My fear is that faster and easier ways of investing will allow people to lose more money faster and easier" – David Booth, chairman and co-founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors
We are a society that wants to go faster. We want faster planes, trains and automobiles. We want faster internet; faster cable; faster everything. But if you are an investor you don’t want everyone to be faster, just you.
You know the joke about the two hikers in the woods that came upon some very fresh bear sign. One of the hikers took his pack off, got out his running shoes and started changing from his hiking boots. The other hiker laughed at him and said, "You can’t outrun a bear!" The hiker, now in his running shoes, said, "I don’t have to outrun the bear, I just have to outrun you."
When I first started in the investment world in 1985 I worked for the second-oldest member firm of the New York Stock Exchange, which was a big deal. You couldn’t buy stock on the New York Stock Exchange if you didn’t go through a member firm. Access was huge. But it also provided me with something even more valuable. I was plugged into the information system, and I was able to get information on stocks as soon as it became public. Most people had to wait for news to be published in the newspaper or on television, and they rarely broke into regular scheduled programming to give you daily stock market news. I could use that news to my advantage.
Not anymore. Now that we have cell phones at 5G service and apps that will automatically alert you to any news anywhere, the advantage of time has gone away. If something happens in the stock market at 2:06 p.m., everyone who cares at all would know it by 2:07. Speed has taken away a great advantage and what we are left with is a market where everyone is reacting to news at the same time. The more speed, the more efficient the markets become. And the exchanges that trade stocks and bonds are some of the most efficient machines in the world.
It is no longer reasonable to think that someone has the inside scoop on something. And if that is true then what does an investor do? The first thing is to ignore all of those pundits on the financial news that act like they do. Secondly, realize that short-term market plays are guesses just like the craps table at a casino. The short-term market is moved by the collective emotions of buyers and sellers at a moment in time and that is almost impossible to figure out. Thirdly, if you want to use your financial skills to grow your investments, think long-term. In the long-term financials still matter.
Take a breath and slow down. Save your speed for the internet. And be OK with the idea that you are not smarter than the markets at any one moment in time. There are a lot of proven ways to be better than the average investor over time and none of them involve speed.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.