There are a lot of unintended consequences on the road to financial health, and they can wreak havoc on a well laid plan. I am closing in on four decades in the investment business and there are a few things that happen regularly that can have significant unintended consequences.
For instance, someone will contact me and say, “I have been thinking about giving you some money to invest but I just can’t make up my mind between you and some other people, so this is what I want to do. I am going to give each of you a third of the money and we can look at how you have performed at the end of the year and then I will decide who gets it all.” Now, that may seem like a smart thing, pitting a few experts against each other to see who comes out on top. But the problem is that you have just said that the person who earns you the most money will get the rest of it.
What I have just heard from you is that goals don’t matter. Risk tolerance doesn’t matter. Appropriate investments don’t matter. The only thing that matters is return. You have pretty much guaranteed that all three of us will ignore those factors that might mean the most to your long-term success and we will just roll the dice and hope we win. You have all but guaranteed a high risk/high return or loss portfolio.
In all of my years investing for people, I have found very few clients that actually want or need a high-risk portfolio. But this focus on portfolio returns as a way to gauge your success will get you just that. What I have found to be the most important factors in building a proper portfolio have to do with how you feel. What does money mean to you? Is it a safety net or a score card? Does it represent opportunity or a chance to give back? When your portfolio goes down, at what point do you begin to want to change your plan? These are the things that can guide an adviser to create an appropriate portfolio. Understanding how our clients feel is key to keeping them on the path they have chosen to create financial health.
One of the secrets of the investment business is that it is not that hard to come up with a portfolio that will get our clients where they need to be if their time horizon is long enough. But creating a portfolio that a client will stick with when they get scared or greedy is where the value of a great investment plan lies. If you go for too high of a return over time but can’t emotionally handle the large swings in the portfolio on a day to day basis then you will make mistakes and never get that target return. If you are working with a broker who gets paid by moving from one investment to another and you are not keeping up with your portfolio, you may find your long-term plan is not where it should be and a lot of your return has been eaten up in fees. If you try to invest like your friends or someone you work with who seems successful, you may find that their goals and yours are different and what is right for them is not right for you.
The fact is that there is only one you. How you feel about money and how that fits into your financial goals is something you and/or your adviser have to understand for you to be successful and that is a very personal thing. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what the markets are doing or what your best friend is doing. It doesn’t matter if someone you know made more or less than you made last year. It matters that you are on the right track and you are willing to stay there. That is how you win the investment race.
