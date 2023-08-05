There is an old saying, “The only two things that are certain are death and taxes.” I think you could add, “The pendulum always swings” to the list. It is certainly true about the markets and those drivers that influence the markets.
Over the last 100 years or so, we know that the equity markets have averaged around 10% per year. That average is something that it appears we can pretty much count on.
I hear people say, “This time it’s different," but that has never been the case. The free market system seems to reward the ownership of companies, especially when you own all of them, with a return of around 10%. That has been true through the agricultural society of the early 1900s, followed by the industrial society, the technology society and now the service society that currently drives American economics.
Interestingly, there has probably never been one single year when the equity markets returned exactly 10%. The markets continually return more or less. That is why we call investing a “reversion to the mean” business. If you look at the past 10 years of equity returns and they have averaged around 14%, you can feel pretty confident that they are about to underperform because over long periods of time they average about 10%.
How do you get to an average of about 10% if you are at 14%? You underperform. There are a lot of experts that want to explain why this happens, but I would say, “The pendulum always swings." That is true for fixed income markets as well, but their long-term average is closer to 5%.
The pendulum swings in other ways that affect investments as well. If you look back over time, you can see a trend that has occurred that has caused havoc in the securities markets and that has to do with politics. Conservatives have traditionally wanted the government to stay out of regulating businesses. The battle cry of, “Give the private sector the opportunity to make money and they will do good things with it" is true to an extent.
But at some point, business becomes too deregulated, especially in the banking industry, and it allows greed to take over and that becomes a problem. That is, in my opinion, the catalyst for the stock market crash of 1929, the stock market crash of 2008, and many crashes, bear markets and downturns in the stock market since we started keeping good records.
So, what happens when the markets crash? We began to regulate our way out of the crisis. And we regulate and regulate and regulate. We regulate ourselves to a point where, if you lent money to the bank and asked for it back in a loan, they probably couldn’t give it to you. Once business can’t get loans to finance their businesses we cry, “Too much regulation!” and the pendulum begins to swing the other way.
I know that there are a lot of people trying to make a living by explaining to you what the stock market is about to do and why it is about to do it. They are smart and spend a great deal of time coming up with their ideas. And they are often wrong. As I look back on the past 10 years of equity returns through the end of 2022, the U.S. stock market has averaged about 12.13% and international equities have averaged about 4.59%.
If we are a reversion to the mean business and if the pendulum is going to constantly swing from a center point of 10%, then what has to happen to get U.S. equities to around 10% and what has to happen to international equities to get to around 10%?
The pendulum always swings. It might not swing as fast or as far as you may want it to swing, but if you can find the center point and you can find the pendulum, then you can come up with a pretty sound investment plan.
