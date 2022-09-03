The stock market is a lot like a trampoline. The higher you jump, the harder you fall back down and the higher your bounce. The problem with the stock market is that investors can get out on the way down and then they never get the bounce. One of the most important things that an adviser can do is make sure you get the bounce.
I have often written about the emotional aspect of investing. In the short-term, markets are moved by emotion and not by fundamentals. Whatever may excite you or scare you captures your attention and the emotional part of your brain wants you to do something about it. But history has shown us that emotional investing is less about making the right choice and more about guessing which choice is right.
Guessing is not a strategy and luck is something you shouldn’t count on when it comes to your retirement income or your children’s college education – or for that matter, anything that is important in your financial life. That is why it is important to either be unemotional or work with someone who can be unemotional about your money. That’s really your best chance to get the bounce.
The other part of this is that you have to own a broad range of the market if you want to make sure you get the bounce. The fact is that the shortest route to making a lot of money is to simply own one stock. It is also the shortest route to losing everything. It all depends on which stock you own and that is not very easy to figure out. But the more of the stock market you own, the more predictable it is. And the longer you own it the more confidence you can have as to what it is going to do.
In order to lower the risk of investing you have to own all the bad stocks as well as all the good ones. Then you can put them together with all of the mediocre stocks and get a fairly predictable return over time. That is the other part of the equation. Time. The more time you have, the more predictable the stock market will be.
We saw the worst first four-month performance of the stock market this year since 1940. Then we saw the best July since 1939. August has been mixed. So, what does that tell us about September? I have no idea. But I do have an idea about what it means over time.
From July 1, 1926, to Dec. 31, 2021, the average 1-3-5 year returns after a 10% decline in the stock market has been 12.5%, 34.5%, 68.8%. For the same time frame the average 1-3-5 year returns after a 20% decline in the stock market has been 22.2%, 41.1, 71.8%.
What do those numbers mean to investors? They mean that, on average, the harder you fall, the higher you bounce. They also mean that, on average, if you have a long-term goal for your investments, it doesn’t matter that much what happens in the short-term. It doesn’t matter that we don’t know what September is going to look like.
It matters that we don’t risk short-term money in long-term investments, and we don’t risk long-term money in short-term investments. If you can match the right time horizon to your investments, spread your investments over the whole market, and can find a way to leave it alone during these emotional times, then you have a great chance of being around for the bounce. And, just like anyone who has ever been on a trampoline can tell you, the bounce can be a lot of fun.
