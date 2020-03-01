Well, we knew it was coming. A selloff was inevitable. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was setting new highs and bumping up on the 30,000 mark. Just like the 10,000 and the 20,000 mark, the 30,000 mark is a big hurdle. But you can’t just sell off the stock market without bad news and many investors have been waiting for just that to justify getting out of the equity markets.
It is reasonable to believe that the coronavirus will have a short-term effect on business. The Chinese will certainly have a more difficult time building and assembling the massive amount of products that are built and assembled in China with many in the workforce quarantined or sent home.
The idea of a global pandemic is frightening. With a bit of knowledge and a good dose of fear, coupled with a market at its all-time high, it is easy to see why the markets have fallen this week. So, what now?
Let’s look at some other facts that might inform our decisions moving forward. There have been five similar outbreaks this century:
• SARS in 2003-04
• The Bird Flu epidemic in 2005-06
• A new strain of the Swine Flu in 2009
• The Ebola outbreak in 2014
• The Zika virus in 2016-17
And yet, during that time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 have increased about four times from their value in 2003. I see no reason to think that the coronavirus scare is a long-term issue for the markets. Governments across the world are doing what they need to do to contain the virus as much as possible and that adds to the fear factor, yet we are still required to think objectively about our investments and make good choices based on what we know, not what we fear.
What we know is that time horizon is the biggest factor in portfolio construction, and the coronavirus outbreak is a perfect reminder that we should assess that factor regularly. If you have money invested in a long-term portfolio that you will need in the next year, you should seriously consider taking that money out of the equity markets.
However, if your portfolio is invested for the next five years or 10 or 20 years, I just don’t see any evidence that you should get out of the equity markets based on the coronavirus. To the contrary, there is a great amount of evidence that you should stay the course.
Throughout your investment life, there will be times when your emotional side of your brain will scream to you much louder than your reasonable side. The key to long-term success is to find a way to ignore emotion and embrace reason. That is when a good investment adviser will earn every cent of what he/she is paid.
In the meantime, my best investment advice would be to turn off your television or at least change the channel to Bonanza. The good guys always win on Bonanza!