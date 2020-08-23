One of the wealthiest men I have known died last week; he died of complications from COVID-19. He never wanted to bother people with his problems. Instead, he spent his life trying to help people solve their problems. That is probably why he stayed home to fight the virus instead of checking into the hospital. It may have cost him his life, but what a life it was! It was a life spent in service to others, to his place of birth, and mostly to his God.
His name is Rob Barnes and Rob has been my friend for more than 40 years. He was a track star in high school, setting state records. He turned that love for sports into a highly successful business as a personal trainer and a coach. I don’t know how much money he made in his business but I do know what he has meant to the people he has coached over the years, my family included.
Young kids in this area have grown to be better people because of Rob as well as better athletes. He didn’t help just kids. If you were a stay at home parent, or an executive who sits at a desk all day, or one of the many mentally challenged adults he worked with, Rob would help you be better.
Rob asked me for help all the time. It would have been bothersome except for the fact that it was never for Rob, it was always for some good cause that Rob had agreed to help with a lot of his time and a good bit of his money. How can you say no to that?
Many of you may know Rob through the Lane Chapel Male Quintet. Rob was a co-founder of the iconic group that won the Mississippi Governor’s Arts Award a few years ago. They would play for money – or not. If you needed them and they could help a good cause, they would come. When member Charles Richardson died, the group thought they were through. Charles was the leader. Wayne Hereford, a friend and a member of the group, said that Rob told them they had to carry on. And that they did. Rob picked up where Charles left off and led the group until this past Tuesday.
I don’t know anyone who didn’t like Rob. I know there must be someone, though, because it is impossible to make such a difference in the world without having your detractors, but they must be few and far between. And that brings me to the title of my column today.
Rob was one of the wealthiest people I know. Some of you are aware of my book published four years ago titled, “Top 40 Rules of Investing.” Rule #1 is “You will never be poor if you have true friends.” The key to a rich life is not the amount of money you have in your account, it is the quality of the relationships you have in your life. I understand the benefits of being financially successful. If it didn’t help, I wouldn’t have had a job these past 35years. But I believe that it really does pale in comparison to having quality friends. The second rule is, “Getting involved helps everyone.” He knocked that one out of the park as well.
My heart is wounded by the loss of Rob. Please don’t tell me that the coronavirus is not deadly. But this I know; I am a richer man for having known him and after 35 years in the investment world I feel comfortable saying, “This week we lost one of the wealthiest people in Tupelo.”
Be careful out there.