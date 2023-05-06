Scott Reed
By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal

There is a thing called “home bias," which means that people prefer things they are familiar with over those things that aren’t familiar. People pick their team to win against better teams. They pick their favorite items at the grocery store over new brands that might be better. They invest in stocks of companies they know and use over companies that might have a better balance sheet, market share or price to book ratio.

Newsletters

Scott Reed, CIMA, AIFA, PPC, is CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo.

 

Recommended for you