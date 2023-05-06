There is a thing called “home bias," which means that people prefer things they are familiar with over those things that aren’t familiar. People pick their team to win against better teams. They pick their favorite items at the grocery store over new brands that might be better. They invest in stocks of companies they know and use over companies that might have a better balance sheet, market share or price to book ratio.
Ernest Hemingway said to write what you know about. People feel safe with the familiar. They are willing to bet on the familiar. But that doesn’t always produce the best results. I attended Vanderbilt and for years when Vandy was in the NCAA basketball tournament I picked them to go way too far. Once I even picked them to win. Although to my credit I filled out two brackets that year in case I was wrong about Vandy … and I was.
Rule #28 is “Sometimes it’s just not your fault.” That’s because we often use the wrong side of our brain to make decisions. The part of the brain called the amygdala promotes emotional decisions like picking Vandy to go all the way. The part called the pre-frontal cortex is used to make reasonable, objective, cognitive decisions. Home bias starts with the amygdala.
In investing it manifests itself in having too much stock in your own country. Especially in the U.S., it is a big deal since there are so many companies that sell stock in the U.S. At the end of 2022 the U.S. stock market accounted for 59% of all of the stock value available to trade in the world. The rest of the world only accounted for 41%. We are the big dog in the equity world. Other countries are hard to understand. Many times their accounting systems are different. Their rules of business are different. The currency is different. There are just a lot of reasons why you would feel uncomfortable investing abroad.
But just because it doesn’t feel right doesn’t mean it’s not a good idea. We are the world. We have become a global marketplace. We buy goods made in China, Taiwan, South America, Europe and anywhere else that will make them cheaper or better than the U.S. A few years ago I remember reading that the biggest imported car in the U.S. was a Ford and the biggest car made in America was a Toyota. Globalization is here, and I think it is here to stay.
So why would you choose to leave 41% of your stock choices off the table just because they didn’t originate in the U.S.? It is understandable, but not reasonable. Market’s have cycles and international cycles are different from U.S. cycles. But, over time they both have about the same projected return. That is what diversification is all about. Getting a certain return over time but using different investments to get there so they are not all down at the same time. Of course that means that they are not all up at the same time either. But when you put them together you still get the same return over time but without all the volatility.
U.S. stocks can outperform international stocks for a long time such as we have seen in 2010 through 2020. But the opposite can also be true as the first 10 years of the 2000s showed us. To prove this point to an investor years ago who wanted to buy only U.S. stocks I pulled out a book of returns over the past 100 years. I asked him to pick random dates and we would look at the 20-year time period after that date to see if international stocks had added value to a portfolio. He picked his mother’s birthday, my mother’s birthday, and Presidential terms. Every date he picked showed that a balance of stocks around the world performed better than having a home bias.
So just remember when you start building your portfolio that “It’s a big world out there.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Scott Reed, CIMA, AIFA, PPC, is CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupelo.