TUPELO – The second phase of the WestPark Pavillion retail center is underway, and construction of the building will mirror the aesthetic of Phase 1, which includes Lost Pizza, El Agave, and Ford Physical Therapy.
Clay Short of TRI Inc. Commercial said, "based on the overwhelming success of the restaurants already there, Phase 2 was a no-brainer."
Phase 1 opened two years ago with Lost Pizza and Ford, and El Agave opened last year, filling up the 9,600-square-foot building.
Short said a medical use business is the first tenant to sign on for the second phase, with interest for the other space coming from another medical use provider, a deli, a group exercise business and an ice cream store.
"We're going to very selective about the 'right' tenant mix to complement not only the project's current businesses, but to add value to the corridor which is a large percentage of the remaining undeveloped land on West Main Street," Short said.
The WestPark Pavilions are a major component of the overall WestPark development, which sits across from Ballard Park. The development takes up the front portion of land that housed the former headquarters and warehouses for now-defunct Hancock Fabrics, which occupied the site until 2004.
"We have one 1.23-acre parcel left, which is the hard corner, on the traffic signal," Short said, indicating that he assumed it will eventually be taken by a quick service or quick casual restaurant.
WestPark Pavilion II will measure some 8,500 square feet, sitting on 1.1 acres just west of the the first building. Completion of the second phase is expected to be in five to eight months, depending on the weather and other variables that could come into play.
As for how the businesses are thriving in WestPark Pavilion I, Short said they couldn't be happier.
"The restaurants were initially shocked at how busy they were," he said. "Sales didn't dip during COVID ,even though the youth sports programs weren't at full strength. Now that they are, we may have to give up some land for additional parking. It's been overwhelming."