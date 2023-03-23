TUPELO – The Kohl’s in the King's Crossing shopping center on North Gloster Street will be adding a new full-sized Sephora inside the store.
The Tupelo store is among 250 Sephora at Kohl’s shops that will open this year, bringing the total Sephora at Kohl’s to 850, a goal it had said it planned to meet in an announcement in December 2020.
Sephora did not renew a previous 15-year partnership with JCPenney, and exited the stores last year. For its part, JCPenney is rolling out its JCPenney Beauty as a replacement.
The full-sized Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that company officials say mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.
An opening date for the Sephora at Kohl's in Tupelo has not yet been set.
"Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care," according to a news release from Kohl's.
In addition to expanding across more than 40 states, Sephora at Kohl’s will enter seven new states this year including Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Utah, bringing Sephora at Kohl’s presence to 48 states.
“We are making great strides in building a formidable beauty business with the addition of Sephora at Kohl’s,” said Karen Daoust, Kohl’s senior vice president, general manager, Sephora at Kohl’s. “The completion of our 850 stores in 2023 is just the beginning as we look to expand Sephora at Kohl’s to all stores, enhance the customer experience and deliver prestige beauty to our customers across the country.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.