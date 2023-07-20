TUPELO – When Shoe County Warehouse moved to its bigger location almost a year ago, store owners Brandon and Christy Davis said they wanted to bring an elevated buying experience.
And the Davises have done just that, recently adding the SCW Run department. While the store carried running and walking shoes, they wanted to put a bigger focus on the growing segment.
"Due to COVID, more people started running, walking, trail running, etc., and just doing more outside," Brandon Davis said. "The running business in our store just started taking over from a business standpoint. From customer standpoint, everybody is moving one way or another, and running has doubled the share of the shoe business globally ... it's become a natural lifestyle."
Seeing that trend emerge, along with estimates that the share of running shoes in the shoe industry will double again by 2030, Davis wanted to make sure SCW was well positioned to capture some of that share.
"Our biggest thing is that we've always looked at customers' feet and given them the technical service in arch support, stability, cushioning and even their gait cycle, but we also needed a presentation for them to see the different levels of running shoes and the levels of technology available to them," Davis said.
The new SCW Run department is in the middle of the store, with a prominent display overhead to guide customers there. The flagship brands for SCW Run are Mizuno, Saucony, Brooks and Altra, but the store also carries several other brands.
Britt Caldwell's Taste and See Consulting as well as his J. Britt Lighting, as well as Plan House Printing were involved in the design of the SCW Run section, which took several months to complete.
"We had several designs on this, and this was probably the fifth or sixth idea," Davis said.
Response from customers has been quite positive, he added.
"There's higher energy now, and before it was just bare concrete here, so we already made improvements there," Davis said.
SCW Run is part of the store's move in recent years to grow to meet customers' needs and demands, and Davis said the nearly 40-year-old business continues to evolve.
"We've had to level up to what our customers are doing, and it's not about us – it's about what they want to happen," he said.
