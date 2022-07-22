TUPELO • Shoe Country Warehouse is closing Saturday evening, and when it reopens on July 29, it will be in a new home.
In the planning stages since the start of the year, the move to 930 Commonwealth Blvd will see the shoe retailer's space more than double. And the location is just steps away from its current spot – is was the former Stash furniture space, sandwiched between Ashley Home Furnishings and LeBonheur Children's Clinic.
According to SCW co-owner Brandon Davis, the store will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday and remain closed through Thursday of the following week to finish the move.
- Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
"We will reopen in our bigger better location on Friday July 29 at 10 a.m. , and we'll have more than 5,000 new shoes not currently in the old store, as well as more clothing," Davis said.
Store hours at the new location will be Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Among the doorbuster deals starting next Friday will be more than 3,000 pairs of men's shoes and boots and women's shoes at a final clearance of 70% off.
In addition, customers can register for a $300 shopping spree and flat screen 65-inch TV that will be given away.
The first 25 customers on July 29 opening day will receive a free swag bag ($20 value).
The new location spans 18,000 square feet, compared to the 7,500 square feet in its current space.
"Our new store is completely about the elevated customer experience," Davis said. "We will have many cool effects like a dedicated fitting area in the middle of the store, digital 4K ultra-bright billboards on big screens, an awesome throwback mural in black and white of the original Shoe Country in 1974 downtown Nettleton."
First opened by Tony Dickerson in Nettleton in 1974, Shoe Country moved to the West Main Shopping Center in Tupelo in 1979.
Following Dickerson's death in March 2017, there were three remaining partners in the store, including Davis, who worked with business' founder. After some negotiations and an amicable parting of ways, Davis emerged as the sole owner of the business.
Shoe Country closed in December 2017, and Shoe Country Warehouse, which had a smaller space in Tupelo Commons near Bargain Hunt, moved into its current location in the development in 2018.
Since then, Brandon Davis and his wife, Christy, have navigated the business through some turbulent times, including the pandemic, supply chain hiccups and now rising inflation.
Brandon Davis said the new location will pay homage to the store's nearly 40-year history and the people who made that longevity possible.
"We appreciate our customers, and this store is a testament to what Mr. Tony started," Davis said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.