TUPELO • With days until school bells ring, parents and kids will hit the stores this weekend for the annual state sales tax holiday.
The holiday, which began in 2009, starts at midnight on Friday and ends midnight on Saturday. During the holiday, retailers omit the state’s 7% sales tax on the purchase of certain articles of clothing, footwear or school supplies costing less than $100 each.
According to Mississippi Department of Revenue guidelines, “clothing” is any article of apparel designed to be worn including pants, shirts and blouses, dresses, coats, jackets, belts, hats, undergarments, and multiple piece garments sold as a set.
“Footwear” is any article of apparel for human feet except for skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates and any similar items. “Accessories” that include jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, briefcases, and similar items do not qualify for the sales tax holiday.
The MDR defines “school supplies” as items that are commonly used by a student in a course of study. Computers, clothing rentals, accessories, shipping charges and layaway sales are ineligible for sales tax exemption during the holiday weekend.
According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, Consumers plan to spend record amounts for both school and college supplies as families and students plan to return to in-person classrooms this fall.
“The pandemic forced parents and their school-aged children to quickly adapt to virtual learning, and they did it with an incredible amount of resolve and flexibility,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “We enter the new school year with plans to return to the classroom, and retailers are prepared to help Americans find and purchase whatever they need to make this transition as seamless as possible.”
Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $848.90 on school items, which is $59 more than last year. Total back-to-school spending is expected to reach a record $37.1 billion – up from $33.9 billion last year and an all-time high in the survey’s history.
College students and their families plan to spend an average of $1,200.32 on college or university items, an increase of $141 over last year. Over half ($80) of this increase is credited to increased spending on electronics and dorm furnishings. Total back-to-college spending is expected to reach a record $71 billion, up from $67.7 billion in 2020.
The federal government distributed payments of $250 to $300 per child to families earlier this month as part of the recently expanded Child Tax Credit. Much of that money is anticipated to go toward school spending.
According to the survey, as of early July more than half (51%) of K-12 and college shoppers had begun shopping.
While online retailers remain top destinations for back-to-school shopping, families are “much more comfortable shopping in store this year than last year during the peak of the pandemic,” the NRF said.
The most popular destinations for K-12 shoppers are online (48%), department stores (48%), discount stores (4 %), clothing stores (41%), office supplies stores (27%) and electronics stores (27%).
A list of eligible items for the tax holiday can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website.