ESG stands for Environmental, Social and Governance investing. Some of you may remember that this part of the investing world used to be called SRI for Socially Responsible Investing. The expanded version has included the Environment and good Governance practices for publicly traded companies.
I don’t know of an investor that is excited about finding companies that treat the environment poorly, are socially irresponsible, and use bad governance practices to run their companies. I guess there are people out there who want that, and they are probably the same people who hate baseball and apple pie.
So why are so many states, just under 40% of them, trying to ban ESG investing from their state retirement plans? The easy answer would be politics. For the most part, those states are Republican led and there is quite a bit of rhetoric about the Democratic led push for ESG. I believe there is some truth to that theory, but personally, I couldn’t care less whose idea it is. ESG is a good idea that has had some issues with implementation. When that happens, I believe you should spend your time trying to make the process better and not trying to bury it in the ground. With the words I have left, let me make a few points.
1) I didn’t like SRI investing very much years ago because the implementation process consisted of excluding companies that did bad things. A lot of companies that cut corners in the name of profit make more profits, and if you exclude them from what you buy, you have almost guaranteed under-performance.
Now, with the implementation of Impact Investing, ESG portfolios are taking the money from companies that do things poorly or are believed to be hurting the environment, etc. and investing that money in companies that do things well, including focusing on the environment and social issues. Oddly enough, those companies also tend to make more money than their inverse. So you are, in theory, swapping out-performing assets for out-performing assets. The argument that ESG is bad for performance just hasn’t held up in the past few years.
2) Greenwashing. Greenwashing has been happening a lot lately. Studies have shown that last year ESG investing was up 55% from 2020 and now accounts for about 21% of all investing. When companies see those numbers, they want to have ESG funds to offer as well. The problem is that a lot of companies just changed their fund names without changing how they invested the money. So you may be getting an ESG fund that doesn’t do any ESG investing. That is just wrong, and it is a buyer-beware market out there for those who want to invest. But that is changing and getting better.
3) If you invest through mutual funds, it is very hard — especially on social issues — to get right. Mutual funds tend to take all the ESG issues and throw them into one pile. Some people I know like to drink and hate guns; some like guns and hate alcohol. It is hard to get what you want without getting things you don’t want as well.
There is a lot to fix in the ESG world but that doesn’t mean it is not worth the effort. Sustainable energy, social awareness, and holding companies responsible for their actions are all good goals that should be encouraged not discouraged. The fear of some is that ESG will become the primary filter for fund selection in the future. It is hard for me to envision that happening and it is certainly not a reason to forbid it in portfolios. We must grow and evolve. ESG investing needs to do that as well … if we let it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.