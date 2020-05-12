Two new businesses are opening on West Main Street in the coming weeks.
First, Sippi Sippin' Coffee is set to open in early June. Located on the corner of Lawndale and West Main at 1243 W. Main Street in Tupelo, it will offer coffee and snow cones.
There's electrical and plumbing work to finish among other details, but the owners, James and Linda Maxey anticipate everything should be ready to go in about 2-3 weeks.
Hours haven't been determined yet, but Sippi Sippin' will be drive-thru only. A few tables will be placed outside.
The other new business it the the All American Dairy Bar. It's located just to the west of Wings Express on West Main Street.
All-American Dairy will serve ice cream, burgers, fries, ribeye sandwiches, shrimp and fish.
The owner is waiting for a Mississippi Heath Department review, so he's not sure when it will open. Hours also haven't been determined.